On Tuesday evening, the 21st ranked Safford Lady Bulldogs lost to the No. 12 Parker Broncs 3-1 in Parker during the play-in portion of the 3A State volleyball tournament.
Safford lost the first set 25-16, bounced back in the second to win 25-10. Sets three and four went to Parker 25-12 and 26-21.
Thatcher, which is ranked No. 7, will play No. 10 Yuma Catholic on Saturday at Marco de Niza High School in Tempe in round one of the 3A State championship tournament.
No. 3 Pima is scheduled to meet No. 14 Sedona Red Rock in the first round of the 2A State championship tourney at McClintock High School in Tempe on Saturday as well.
The quarterfinals are also scheduled for Saturday. The semi-finals and finals are scheduled for Nov. 21.