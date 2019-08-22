BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Thatcher graduate Presley Motes had a disappointing first year of college football, thanks to a leg injury that placed him on the bench after game one.
Now he’s back, the red-shirt status is off, and he’s ready to go as a tight end.
“The biggest thing is, it was really devastating to get hurt seven minutes into my first Division I game, especially, too, because Oregon was a really cool atmosphere to play in. It’s one of the loudest stadiums in the country. It was super fun playing in that environment and at that level. To get so hurt so early on was devastating. There’s no other way to put it,” Motes said.
Season-ending injuries often spell the end of an athletic career, but Motes has been able to recover, bounce back and get back on the field. And he didn’t accomplish this feat alone.
“I was really blessed to have such an amazing wife who took care of me during that time mentally, physically emotionally — all of that,” he said. “Also to have parents, family, loved ones that were really supportive, and the training staff, football staff and everyone. No one gave up on me. My support system was huge. I’m really grateful. My faith also really helped me get through all that. There’s not just football in life. There’s a lot more to it. Every challenge in life makes you grow and be a better person.”
Bowling Green State has a new football coach after making a change in the middle of last season. The football program was experiencing a tough year, so the university recruited Scott Loeffler as head coach. Loeffler also changed the supporting staff, and now the team is feeling quite optimistic after all the changes. He has a coaching career that reaches back to 1996 and had a positive impact on eight colleges. He also served as quarterback coach for the Detroit Lions.
“Coach Loeffler is extremely passionate and a phenomenal leader. He’s really working to change the culture at Bowling Green,” Motes said.
The university raked in zero wins last year, on top of several years of steep losses.
“There’s a lot of great tradition of winning at Bowling Green, so we’re excited to have him here, along with his passion and knowledge, and how articulate he is with his offense. It’s been really fun to learn from him,” Motes said. “It’s a true, pro-style offense. It features two tight ends pretty much at all times. I couldn’t be more excited to be in an offense like that and to be able to have that much of a contribution. I’m real excited about the staff he’s been able to put together, and to be able to learn from them and grow. You can’t really ask for a better scenario.”
Bowling Green is a longtime rival with the University of Toledo, stationed a mere half an hour away down the road, and it’s a rivalry that’s triggered Motes’ nostalgia over the Safford-Thatcher rivalry.
“I love a good rivalry. Experiencing that, watching it and then coming here and having a really strong rivalry just down the road is awesome. It’s a ton of fun,” he said. “That game is our 100th-anniversary game. It’s going to be a ton of fun.”
The rivalry match takes place at Bowling Green on Oct. 12.
With a new coach and staff, Motes has changed his jersey number from his youth number of 10 to the more traditional tight end range of 82.
“That’s how they do it in the pros. I was asked to change. and I was happy to. It’s like starting a new chapter. It’s an opportunity to make a fresh start and wear a different jersey number,” he said.
With Ohio being quite geographically different, Motes and his wife have experienced far more snow, cold and humidity.
“We absolutely love it. It’s been fun to experience a different part of the country. Out here, I feel like farming is cheating. You never have to irrigate. God does all the work for them,” he said. “Obviously it’s still hard work out here. It’s just a totally different animal. I actually like the colder weather. It gets brutally cold at times, but we like the snow, and people here are amazing.”
Motes said that now that he’s healthy, he’s looking forward to trying sledding this winter.
Bowling Green’s first home game is against Morgan State on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. Games in weeks two — against Kansas State on Sep. 7 — and five — against Notre Dame on Oct. 5 — will be televised on the ESPN+ streaming service.