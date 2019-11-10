PHOENIX — The No. 1 Thatcher Lady Eagles met their match Saturday when they played the No. 2-ranked Scottsdale Christian Academy Eagles.
Scottsdale Christian took the 2A crown, winning in three straight sets, 25-11, 25-11, 25-6.
Before the game, the Eastern Arizona Courier caught up with Scottsdale Christian head coach Kim Ohlinger.
“As a coach, I feel very confident with these girls ready to play and they prepared themselves very well in practice last week. They practiced hard for four days straight and I feel we're really prepared for this match.”
Scottsdale Christian Academy just had Thatcher’s number, getting it done with at the service line as well as with blocks and kills at the net.
Thatcher showed a great deal of heart and effort, by sacrificing their bodies on the court, diving into the stands and doing whatever it took to try to get a point.
However, Scottsdale Christian Academy was just too much of a powerhouse for Thatcher.
“Tonight, the other team just had some really big hitters and we just couldn’t get it done,” said Thatcher’s Taya Baldwin. “Thatcher will be back next season. We will have a very good squad for next year.”
Thatcher advanced to the finals by defeating Phoenix Christian, 25-18, 25-18, 25-10, in the first round; defeating Scottsdale Prep, 15-25, 25-14,25-21,25-7, in the quarterfinals; and defeating Trivium Prep, 25-20, 21-25, 26-24, 20-25, 15-13, in the semifinals.
Thatcher finished the season with a 24-8 overall record, and will graduate four seniors.
In other volleyball action:
• No. 11 Pima lost to No. 3 Veritas Prep, 20-25, 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
• No. 13 Morenci lost to No. 4 Sedona Red Rock, 14-25, 20-25, 24-26, in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
• No. 6 Fort Thomas lost to No. 11 Mayer, 22-25, 25-13, 25-21, 22-25, 13-15, in the first round of the 1A playoffs.