Senior Profile: Fort Thomas Cheyenne Hinton

Cheyenne Hinton was a multi-sport athlete who has the drive to succeed on and off the field.
The 18-year-old Fort Thomas High School recent graduate was a member of the Apaches softball team where she played shortstop.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic cutting the season short, Hinton finished her high school softball career with a .339 batting average, 41 hits, and 37 runs batted in.
"With the season-ending after three games, as a team, we took it pretty hard, we felt we had a great chance of making it to state, and maybe more," Hinton said. "If anything softball has taught me that you got to be ready for anything, you never know what's gonna come."
Fort Thomas's head softball coach, Lee Haws, said Hinton is a great person who thinks of others.
"She does her best at everything by going the extra mile, very dependable, and has natural leadership skills," said Haws. "She is a person that you know will accomplish all her goals because she is determined and hard-working."
Hinton started playing t-ball at the age of five and then quickly transitioned to softball.
"My mom used to play college softball, so I was lucky enough to have her push and motivate me," she said. "My most memorable moments were hitting a home run and being able to play with my sister."
Hinton finished high school with a 3.68-grade point average and will be attending Western New Mexico University, where she will major in business management.
"I choose business management because I'm very driven in everything I do, and I thought business management is a way to move up and not just stay in one position."
Hinton also played on the varsity volleyball team for the Lady Apaches, and when it comes to hobbies and interests, Hinton likes to keep it simple.
"People have always told me I'm just like a mom because I'm always with kids and my nieces, and I enjoy taking care of them, and I guess that's what I love doing that, and I love teaching them different things."