Desi Babb has the passion and skills to compete with the best in the state of Arizona when it comes to track and field.
The 18-year-old Morenci High School senior is a member of the Wildcats track and field team, competing in the 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles and 4x4 relay.
In 2019, Babb tied for fifth place at state in the 100-meter hurdles. She received a track scholarship from Arizona Christian University, but still isn't sure where she'd like to go to school.
She definitely has plans, though.
"I want to get my teaching degree for elementary education and get my cosmetology license," she said.
Morenci's track and field coach, Kenneth Lester, said Babb has a lot going for her.
"Desiree was ranked number one in her events before the season came to an end," Lester said. "She is very respectful and an intelligent student-athlete who has done a lot of community work and is very active in her Catholic faith."
Babb has been in participating in track since the sixth grade.
"I've always enjoyed being active and running," Babb said. "I remember when I was little, I would race my friends for fun. I got into hurdles from watching my older sister when she was in track, and sometimes during her practice, I would go out to the track and practice with her."
Babb not only has a 3.84-grade point average, she received her associate's degree in general studies from Eastern Arizona College last weekend. At Morenci High, she's in four different honor societies and the student body secretary.
"I'm very involved in school, and I'm a student who takes the opportunities that are given," she said.
Babb also played on the varsity basketball team and is also involved in multiple school clubs.
"During my free time, I like to hike, fish, do makeup, and just relax at home," she said.