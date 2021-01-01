With their soccer season right around the corner, Safford's girls soccer team has been working hard to get in shape. Last year, their head coach E.J. Romero was named the 3A South Region Coach of the Year. Their overall record last year was 13-4-1 and their league record was 5-1-1.
