Five Eastern Arizona College women basketball players signed letters of intent this year, according to Coach Cameron Turner. Nadira Eltayeb (pictured above) signed at the University of Kansas, which is the largest school any women’s basketball player has ever signed with. She graduated with a 3.82 GPA. Nye John signed with D2 Adams State University and Kor Fornesa signed with Treveca Nazerence University. In addition, Bayli Heap signed with NAIA Valley City University and Peyton Slaga signed with NAIA Warner Pacific College.