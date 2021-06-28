GVFB_site-banner_01.png

The Gila Valley American Youth Football is currently registering youngsters.

All children 5-12 (must be 5/cannot turn 13 before July 31) are eligible to participate. Girls can play football, it is not just for the boys.

The fees: 

5-10 Flag football $145

11-12 tackle football $205

5-12 Cheer $120

Registration is open 06/28 - 07/23

There will be one in-person registration/fittings held on July 10 from 8-12 at Stotz Equipment.

Volunteers and coaches can contact Desirae Mendez if they'd like to help.

For more information, visit www.gilavalleyayf.website.siplay.com or contact Mendez at 928-965-5908 or desirae.ayf@gmail.com

