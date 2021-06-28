The Gila Valley American Youth Football is currently registering youngsters.
All children 5-12 (must be 5/cannot turn 13 before July 31) are eligible to participate. Girls can play football, it is not just for the boys.
The fees:
5-10 Flag football $145
11-12 tackle football $205
5-12 Cheer $120
Registration is open 06/28 - 07/23
There will be one in-person registration/fittings held on July 10 from 8-12 at Stotz Equipment.
Volunteers and coaches can contact Desirae Mendez if they'd like to help.
For more information, visit www.gilavalleyayf.website.siplay.com or contact Mendez at 928-965-5908 or desirae.ayf@gmail.com