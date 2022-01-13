The Thatcher High school boy’s soccer team hosted Morenci on Tuesday and got a big win, 13-1. The Bulldogs were set to play Empire Thursday night after the paper went to press.
The girls match set for Thursday against Empire was canceled. The squad hosted Madison Highland on Friday after the paper went to press. The next game for both teams is at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on Jan. 19.
The Bulldogs boy’s and girls basketball teams were set to face the Catalina Trojans on Wednesday, but due to COVID-19, the games were canceled.
“This year we are building the program for the future so our goal is consistent improvement,” Safford girls basketball coach Danny Smith said. “I would say experience is the area we have improved on the most this season.”
Smith is in his first year of coaching the team.
“This year has been very challenging but very rewarding,” Smith said. “I have poured myself into these players and it has been a year of gratitude.”
Last year, the Bulldogs went 3-12
“Seeing them grow has been rewarding despite our record of wins and losses,” Smith said.
Safford’s boys were 6-9 as of Thursday morning and ranked 36 in the 3A rankings.
The team was set to host Empire on Friday night after the paper went to press.
The boys will return to the hardwood on Jan. 17 when they face the 5-4 Tanque Verde Eagles at the McKale Center at the UA campus in Tucson.