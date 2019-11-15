THATCHER — Down, ready, set, hike — Southeastern Lightning is gearing up for the 2020 season.
To prepare itself for the full contact season, the Lighting, the Valley’s newest sports team, has joined a flag football league in Tucson.
“We started in this flag football league two weeks ago,” said team owner Joshua Mata.” So we are trying to join other organizations before the full-contact season starts. This will keep us in shape and become a better team.”
The Lighting joined the Gaddis Gainz Flag Football League (GGFFL), which is a semi-pro league that has a 12-team maximum and plays two games a day on Sundays.
“This league will be fun. It’s a great way to learn the footwork and to keep in shape,” Mata said.
The Lighting practices three days a week, usually on Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The GGFFL also scouts talent for universities.
The Southeastern Lighting’s full contact season starts in February.