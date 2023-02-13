A familiar foe ended Fort Thomas’ state title run, defeating them 66-51 in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.
The two teams met previously on Dec. 13, with St. David emerging with a 76-61 road victory. In that contest, the Tigers relied on their size to control the game inside the paint, but on Saturday they let fly from the perimeter, knocking down 11 three-pointers to account for half of their scoring.
“We had a great run,” Fort Thomas head coach Matthew Dona said. “St. David’s shots were falling, and they’re usually an inside team. We tried to extend our defense, but we had to go man in the second half.”
Jayshawn Rambler opened the game with a three-pointer, Tyler Black scored after a steal to give Fort Thomas an early 5-0 lead. However, back-to-back three-pointers from St. David's Brayten Trejo and Matteo Carrafa quickly erased the lead and started a 10-0 run.
Rambler ended the run with 3:19 left in the first quarter with a drive to the hoop. However, Trejo and Carraffa buried consecutive treys to open up a nine-point advantage. Rambler responded with a three-pointer but Koy Richardson scored in transition for St. David.
With 42 seconds left in the quarter, Wyatt Judd knocked down a three-pointer and the Apaches trailed 21-10 heading into the second quarter.
The Tigers started the second quarter with another three-pointer. Carmelo Robertson and Channing Wilson scored on drives, but another Carrafa trey with 3:08 left in the first half gave the Tigers a 29-15 lead.
Michael Stanley scored inside with less than two minutes remaining and Rambler added a three-pointer with 17 seconds left; however, St. David scored on a putback at the buzzer for a 35-20 halftime lead.
Trejo opened the second half with another three-pointer, but the Apaches countered with a Stanley trey. Damare Dosela scored on a drive with 5:48 remaining in the third quarter and Black scored down low but Carrafa nailed another three-pointer. With 4:17 left in the third, Dosela nailed a three-pointer to bring the Apaches within 43-30.
However, the Tigers ended the quarter on a 13-5 run to take a commanding 56-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter. During their run, Gooding and Richardson knocked down three-pointers. For the Apaches, Justin Olivar knocked down a bank shot and Robertson drove in for a bucket.
St. David coasted in the final quarter.
Robertson led the Apaches with 14 points while Rambler finished with 13 points.
“It was a good turnaround,” said Robertson. “The last two years we didn’t make it to the playoffs, but this year we did, and I am proud of my teammates.”
Fort Thomas finishes the season 20-10 and graduates Rambler, Black, Stanley, Levi Dillon, Elijah Moses and Marius Wright.
“I was proud to coach them and am losing three starters,” said Dona of the senior class.