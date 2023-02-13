FTUSD logo

A familiar foe ended Fort Thomas’ state title run, defeating them 66-51 in the state quarterfinals on Saturday.

The two teams met previously on Dec. 13, with St. David emerging with a 76-61 road victory. In that contest, the Tigers relied on their size to control the game inside the paint, but on Saturday they let fly from the perimeter, knocking down 11 three-pointers to account for half of their scoring.

