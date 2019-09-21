FORT THOMAS — The Apaches had their chances to win the game but were unable to answer back. Meanwhile, the Tigers showed they wanted it more in the second half.
The visiting St. David Tigers defeated the Fort Thomas Apaches, 28-20, on Friday.
“Self-doubt and the fact we also keep on complaining at each other instead of building friendships and pushing on further into the game. We just let ourselves down, and we just lost on ourselves,” said Fort Thomas’ Zack Walker.
Walker had a strip fumble and two receiving touchdowns in Friday night’s game.
On both the Tigers’ and Apaches’ first offensive drives, there were turnovers, but only the Tigers were able to capitalize, going up, 6-0, early in the first quarter.
With just a few minutes into the second quarter, the Apaches got on the scoreboard, thanks to Todd Stringfellow’s connecting with Darius Antonio for a 50-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was good to give the Apaches a 7-6 lead.
The Tigers answered right back with a 5-yard run from Jacob Goodman, giving his team a 14-7 lead.
“Whatever you can do, I can do better” seemed to be the mantra of the first half because that’s exactly how the Apaches conducted themselves. Fort Thomas responded with a 15-yard touchdown pass, sending the game into halftime tied at 14-14.
Late in the third quarter, the Tigers’ Logan Davis connected with teammate Robby Gooding for a 5-yard touchdown pass.
Halfway through the fourth quarter, the Tigers had a 28-14 lead over the Apaches until Stringfellow threw one of his three touchdown passes to bring the score to 28-20. But the Tigers’ defense was able to hold the Apaches off on the next possession, giving the Tigers a road victory.
“St. David had a good game plan. They brought in a tight formation and ran the ball well out of it. We had a hard time adjusting to it, so we’ve got to give our hats off to them; they did a great job,” said Fort Thomas head coach Bracken Walker.
The Fort Thomas Apaches (2-3 overall, 0-2 regional) will look to bounce back when they go on the road to play the Valley Union Blue Devils (1-4, 1-1) on Friday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m.