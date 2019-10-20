THATCHER — Thatcher hosted St. Johns on homecoming night Friday. Despite a slew of punts, the Redskins were able to reach the end zone one more time than the Eagles. Thatcher lost, 7-14.
Both teams hunted for chinks in each other’s defense. The Eagles got an early interception, only to turn the ball over on downs. It almost went scoreless going into the second, but St. Johns drove the ball into the end zone off a 19-yard running play with 38 seconds left in the first.
St. Johns head coach Mike Morgan said, “Our defense just played super tonight, and we worked on and worked on and worked on what they do because we knew it was going to come down to this. They’re good. I hope we don’t play them again in the playoffs, but we might.”
Thatcher tied it up with 4:49 left in the half off a three-minute drive and a 3-yard run by Michael McBride; the extra point tied it up. With 1:11 left in the half, St. Johns put itself back on top with a long bomb 35-yard pass. The Eagles trailed, 7-14, at halftime.
Thatcher head coach Ramon Morales said, “We gave them too much yardage on first downs, and then when we’d get them in a situation where we could get the ball back, we’d let them outside. We got outplayed. We just had a lot of missed assignments blocking-wise. They came here with a lot more energy than we had, and it showed. And when we had opportunities, we shot ourselves in the foot. We got penalties and didn’t make plays. What can you say?”
Thatcher’s defensive line put up an effort that kept St. Johns out of the end zone for the rest of the game, but not without giving up first downs and making some errors. The offense tried to capitalize on keeping the game close. Between St. Johns’ speed and Thatcher’s errors, the Eagles were unable to catch up, giving up one fumble in the third and an interception late in the fourth.
Thatcher (3-3 conference, 5-4 overall) has its final regular- season home game against Round Valley on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.