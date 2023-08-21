Trivia buffs may want to note that the very first opponent in the very first home games of the inaugural season of Eastern Arizona College's newly minted men's and women's soccer programs was the College of Southern Nevada. And although it won't show up that way in the box scores, the fan support Saturday scored a big win for both programs.
Parking was limited Saturday night, and the bleachers were packed as Eastern Arizona College fans turned out in droves to John Mickelson Field in Thatcher to witness both the women's and men's teams play Southern Nevada even in their respective matches.
Three food trucks were on-site, and the smell of the food drifted through the air as children played with soccer balls on the grass, and adults enjoyed the evening. Many families chose to bring their own folding chairs instead of sitting in the bleachers. The overcast sky made the afternoon cooler than previous days, and a breeze helped. Entrance to the game was free, and the afternoon was filled with a sense of excitement and celebration.
The women played first, at 5 p.m. Although the Lady Gila Monsters held the edge for most of the game, a goal by the Coyotes at the 77-minute mark drew the match even at 3-3, which is where the scoring ended.
Maddie Haslam scored twice for the Monsters, and Abbie Haslam accounted for the third goal, as well as an assist. Midfielder Marli Sanford also figured into the scoring with an assist.
Women's Head Soccer Coach Charles Long previously coached the men's and women's squads at Snow College, where he guided the men to a 33-14-1 overall record and the women to a 41-7-3 overall record over three seasons. In regard to his new team's inaugural home game, Long said his players did well.
“We missed too many goals, but they played well, with heart and composure. Being two weeks in, I'm happy with them — their passing, movement and development. I’m excited. And the crowd is amazing,” he said. “It was amazing; the crowd was fantastic. I’m excited to be part of getting things started here.”
After the women's match, it was the men's turn. Again, the Gila Monsters led much of the way, but a South Nevada goal just shy of the 64-minute mark knotted things up at 2-2, which is how it ended.
Bruno Hurtado Antelo and Joao Martins Da Silva each scored goals for EAC, while teammate Anthony Berrios accounted for both assists.
Men’s Head Coach Robert "Bobby” Peters was hired by EAC following a four-year tenure coaching women's soccer at Cochise College. He has been coaching since 2006. Peters was hired by EAC in July 2022 and was tasked with contributing to the development of both the men's and women's soccer programs.
“In previous matches, we’ve been learning to work together, how to build up play, and how to utilize the team’s speed and touches to our benefit,” he said. “Working with everybody here has been pretty easy. We’ve overcome many hurdles to get everything set up, but today is a testament to what we did as a group, and with a lot of fans in the stands, which we love. I’ve rebuilt programs, but I’ve never built one. This one has been a great one to do. We’re excited for the season, ready to get going, and I can’t wait to have many more games.”
Both the EAC men (0-0-2) and women (0-0-2) were scheduled to play again Tuesday at home against Trinidad State College. The women's match was to start at 4:30 p.m., with the men following at 7 p.m.
