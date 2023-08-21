Gila Hank

Eastern Arizona College mascot Gila Hank fist bumps with a young fan in advance of Saturday's home soccer matches at John Mickelson Field in Thatcher.

Trivia buffs may want to note that the very first opponent in the very first home games of the inaugural season of Eastern Arizona College's newly minted men's and women's soccer programs was the College of Southern Nevada. And although it won't show up that way in the box scores, the fan support Saturday scored a big win for both programs.

Parking was limited Saturday night, and the bleachers were packed as Eastern Arizona College fans turned out in droves to John Mickelson Field in Thatcher to witness both the women's and men's teams play Southern Nevada even in their respective matches.

The bleachers at John Mickelson Field in Thatcher were packed Saturday night for the inaugural home games for the men's and women's soccer programs.
EAC's Maria Antonia staves off a College of Southern Nevada Coyotes as she works to maintain possession of the ball during a match played Saturday at John Mickelson Field in Thatcher. 
EAC's Emma Lindsey attempts to evade two College of Southern Nevada pursuers during Saturday's match in Thatcher.
EAC's Anthony Berrios prepares to kick the ball early in Saturday's home game versus College of Southern Nevada.
EAC goalie Guilherme Palacio and College of Southern Nevada's Enrique Reyes-Avila compete for the ball in Saturday's game at John Mickelson Field.

