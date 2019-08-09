SAFFORD — This summer, Gila Valley wrestlers traveled around the Southwest and even farther to spend quality time on the mat. All that effort paid off in dividends with memories, medals and trophies.
Safford head wrestling coach Herman Andrews said, “This is the hardest-working group of guys we’ve had in a while. I expect great things from these guys.”
“Congratulations to all our wrestlers and everything they have accomplished from last August to now,” coach Philip Ornelas said. “It’s great to see young wrestlers work so hard to accomplish great feats. These kids work extremely hard and earn what they get. No participation awards here. It’s even better seeing them continue to strive to be the best they can be.
“At an early age, we are teaching our wrestlers integrity and accountability, which are skills that will last them a lifetime. The medals are a small token of the overall goal we have for our wrestlers. We are invested and will stay invested until every wrestler is where they want to be.
“With that being said, just know this is not easy. This takes dedicated wrestlers, parents, coaches, and hours and hours of work. This wrestling family is small, and there is a reason for it. It’s not for everyone. Wrestlers come and go, but those who stay are rewarded. Put the work in and you will see a change. Be the change.”