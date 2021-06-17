Monday evening, the Rockies and the D’Backs squared off in Coach Pitch Little League action.
Coach Pitch is the next step in the evolution of young baseball players, as they move from the stationary ball in tee ball to trying to hit a moving ball.
The coaches pitch the ball so that the little sluggers have a better chance of making contact.
Tee Ball, Coach Pitch, Softball and league play Little League are part of the diamond sports played Monday through Thursday evenings at the Thatcher baseball fields through June 28.