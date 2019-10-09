FORT THOMAS — The Lady Apaches brought out their brooms Wednesday night, getting the sweep over the Lobos.
No. 5-ranked Fort Thomas took it to visiting Patagonia, winning in three sets, 25-14, 25-18, 27-25.
“We weren’t really getting up good passes, and we got pretty timid during parts of the game, but I feel we did pretty good other than that,” said Patagonia’s Hannah Young.
The Apaches came out without a worry in the world, smiling and laughing. Fort Thomas was scoring at will in the first set, getting the win by 11 points.
In the second set, the Lobos were all over the court getting the digs and assists to go up, 5-0, early. In a back-and-forth match, it was still any team’s game midway through the set.
After the third tie, the Apaches got a little bit of cushion from three straight aces from Hailey Hinton. That breathing room helped the Apaches take the second set.
In the third and final set, it went down the stretch for both teams.
The Lady Apaches almost shot themselves in the foot by giving away a 6-point lead, allowing the Lobos to tie the game. That’s when Layla Nelson, Apaches captain and the backbone of the team, put the game into another gear.
Nelson was diving and giving up her body at every opportunity to keep the ball in play. With a front dive to the net, Nelson was able to get a huge dig for her team, throwing the Lobos off their game and securing the match win for the Apaches.
“The main thing we have is teamwork; we work together and we have effort and just give it everything we have,” Nelson said.
The Fort Thomas Apaches (11-3) will look to keep their win streak alive when they host the Hayden Lobos (5-6) on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 6 p.m.