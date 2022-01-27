Thatcher athletics continue winning ways By Ivan Leonard Eastern Arizona Courier Jan 27, 2022 Jan 27, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It was a great Tuesday for Thatcher athletics as multiple teams came through victorious.Thatcher’s girls soccer team defeated the American Leadership Academy-Ironwood 7-2.With the win, the girls improve to 5-4 this season in conference play.The girls soccer was scheduled to face Coolidge on Friday, but the match was canceled.The boys soccer team won 9-1 over ALA-Ironwood on Tuesday and are now 9-0 in conference play.The Eagles are tied for first in the region with Coolidge as both teams sit at 5-0.Thatcher’s girls basketball team defeated the Florence Gophers 55-22.“We were a lot bigger than Florence,” girls basketball coach Dennis Griffin said. “We could just use our size to do whatever we wanted.”After the victory, the girls now stand at 11-1 this season in conference play.Thatcher’s girls are also currently second in the 3A state rankings.“This season is coming to an end but we have been playing well lately,” the coach said. “There is only a few weeks left so we are pretty excited.”The boys defeated Florence 65-44.With the win, Thatcher improves to 8-4 this year in the conference, and are currently 11th in the 3A state rankings.Friday, the basketball teams returned to the hardwood to host ALA-Ironwood, after the paper went to press.The next home matchup is Feb. 4. 