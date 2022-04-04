220401 ThatcherBaseball.jpg

Thatcher shortstop Brandon Napier slides safely into home plate in the first inning against Globe on Friday. The Eagles cruised to an easy 20-4 victory.

 Photo by Reilly Kneedler/Eastern Arizona Courier

Thatcher returned home from a travel win against the Coolidge Bears, 21-9 on Wednesday, March 29.

The Eagles defeated the Globe Tigers 20-4 in a 3A South Central Sectional game on Friday, April 1.

While Globe managed a run at top of the first, the Eagles responded with four runs to take command of the game.

Senior Davis Russel started the scoring in the first for Thatcher, getting on base with a bunt single, advancing to third on a passed ball, then scoring on a ground-out by Jett Howard.

Trevin Gaylord, Brandon Napier and Trevor Bingham would also score in the first.

Thatcher put up another two runs in the second.

Globe scored another run in the third.

At the top of the third Bingham opens up the bats for the Eagles with a double off a fly ball to center. That next batter for the Eagles, Napier, drove Bingham in with a double.

The Eagles continued their attack, scoring nine runs in the third inning, and another four in the fourth.

Napier led the Eagles in batting going three-for-three of the team’s 13 hits in the game, and two RBIs.

Globe rallied to score two more runs ending the game at the bottom of the fifth.

Thatcher pitcher Hunter Lee won for the Eagles, keeping Globe at two hits and one run during his two innings played. TJ Reed and Koye Ferris pitched the last innings in relief.

The Eagles move to 11-3 overall and are second in league play at 2-0.

The Eagles faced San Tan Foothills Sabercats for a sectional game at home on April 5, after the newspaper went to press. The next home game will be April 12 at 4 p.m. against Coolidge.



