BISBEE — The Thatcher High School baseball team saw its six game winning streak snapped March 16 losing a nine inning contest to the Bisbee Pumas 13-12.
Tied 2-2 going into the bottom of the third, Bisbee scored three runs taking a 5-2 lead. Thatcher came back with a run in the fourth and two in the fifth tying the game at 5-5.
The Eagles then went up 8-5 after scoring three times in the top of the sixth.
Thatcher led 10-7 going into the bottom of the seventh when the Pumas scored three times tying the game at 10-10.
Each team scored a run in the eight and Thatcher added a run in the top half of the ninth to go up 12-11. Bisbee scored two in the bottom of the ninth to take the win.
Jasher Moffett and Tanner Rios both pitched for Thatcher, combining to allow Bisbee 13 runs off 12 hits, striking out four and walking five.
The Eagles had 14 hits this game. Freshman Jett Howard was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI’s; junior Tanner Rios 3-for-6 with a run scored; junior Trevor Bingham 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI’s; senior Davis Russell 2-for-6 with a run scored; Koye Farris hit 1-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI and Tyler Swapp was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Thatcher, 9-2 overall, 2-1 in conference, will be at Safford March 24 for a 6 p.m. game.
Thatcher softball thumps Bisbee 15-3
The Thatcher High School softball team picked up its first win of the season March 16 thumping the Bisbee Pumas 15-3 at Bisbee High School.
Thatcher scored six runs in the second inning and six more in the third taking a 12-3 lead. The Eagles closed out the scoring with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
The Thatcher softball team fell to Benson on Friday 7-1 and lost to Payson on Saturday 11-3.
Pitching and hitting stats for the Eagles from any of those games was not available through Maxpreps.
Thatcher, 1-5 overall, will be at Pima Wednesday for a 4 p.m. game. On Thursday, March 24 Thatcher will face Safford in a 6 p.m. contest.