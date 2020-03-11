THATCHER — Thatcher boys head basketball coach Robby Martindell is out after one season.
Late Monday evening Martindell released a statement announcing he will no longer be coaching for Thatcher next season.
"I was told the school board and the school district has decided they want to go in a different direction. Whether I agree or disagree, I support their decision and only want what’s best for the young athletes,” said Martindell.
As a result of the school district's decision, Martindell said he also won't be teaching biology next school year.
Thatcher Superintendent Matt Petersen said via email the Thatcher School Board didn’t initiate the decision, it was a Thatcher High School administration decision that he approved.
Coaches are only contracted on a yearly basis and Thatcher Athletic Director James Hicklin evaluates every coach at the end of their season and makes a recommendation on which contracts to renew for the next season, Petersen explained.
Petersen said Martindell's name was not on the list to renew for next season, but declined to comment further.
Martindell had a successful season with the Eagles, with a record of 21-10 and going 12-3 in the section as well as winning the Eastern Arizona College Boys’ 57th Annual Holiday Tournament. He also took his squad to the 2A state basketball playoffs.
Thatcher is now on the lookout for a new football and basketball head coach for next season.
“I took this job, not for the admin or parents or to be recognized, but to give back and share with these young athletes what this great game has given me," Martindell said. "I am young and have an incredible love and passion for this game, and look forward to the next great opportunity this game has to offer and I will continue to help these young athletes any way I can.”
Head football coach Ramon Morales retired at the end of the season.