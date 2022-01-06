The Thatcher High School girls basketball team didn’t get the new year start they were looking for, as they fell 63-30 to the Pima Roughriders on Tuesday.
The boys’ basketball team fared much better as they defeated Pima 50-42.
Over the holiday break, Thatcher’s girls traveled to Tucson for the Flowing Wells Shootout.
Dec 29. saw the Eagles win in dominating fashion, as Thatcher dismantled Desert Christian 59-16 and Palo Verde 63-18.
The previous day, Thatcher lost to Sahuaro 47-44 and Nogales 40-34.
Stats were not available for Thatcher.
Heading into the spring semester, the girls currently stand at 6-5 this season, and 2-2 in non-invite games. Thatcher’s 2-1 conference record puts them second in the 3A South Central region, trailing only Coolidge, who is 3-1.
On the boys’ side, the Eagles are a perfect 8-0 this season, and 4-0 in non-invitational games, but have yet to begin region play.
Thatcher’s boys participated in the Timber Mesa White Mountain Classic and defeated Valley Sanders 64-30 and Gila Ridge 81-78 on Dec. 28.
The Eagles hosted the Snowflake Lobos on Friday, after the press deadline, and host the Show Low Cougars on Saturday, with the girls starting at 5:30 p.m. and the boys taking the court after, with a 7 p.m. scheduled tip.