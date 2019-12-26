THATCHER — After losing to Safford, 4-3, on Dec. 5, Thatcher wanted to get payback and even the series with Safford.
Thatcher shut out Safford, 2-0, on Thursday, Dec. 19.
“Soccer is a game of inches and we bring the inches. Going into today’s game, we felt good; just a bunch of friends and we just came out to have fun and play some good soccer. I think we did that today,” said Thatcher keeper Brandon Udall. “It felt really good beating Safford; it’s been a while since we beat them and were just super happy for the win.”
Udall had 11 saves in the game.
In the first half, both teams were trying to get past midfield. With a little over seven minutes left to play in the first half, the Eagles caught a break and found a little daylight that led them into the box and, when the Eagles’ Grant Richardson was given an inch, he took the whole mile and darted a kick in past the keeper, giving Thatcher a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.
The second half was identical to the first, with both teams going back in forth with the ball and taking strong shots at each other’s goalies.
With a little under two minutes in the game, the Eagles kept pushing forward, Parker Hincha got past a defender and scored, securing the game for the Eagles.
“Honestly, I think it was our attitude when we started and we weren’t having fun and I think that affected us,” said Safford’s Brian Macario. “Moving forward, we just need to work on everything. We’re a brotherhood and work hard every day.”
Safford (3-3-1) and Thatcher (2-1) will both take the holiday break off and look for good starts to the second half of the season when they travel to play in the Bodie Larson Celebration Classic on Friday, Jan. 3.