The Thatcher High School boys soccer team participated in the Bohdie Larson Celebration Classic during the holiday break and finished with a 1-2-1 record.

Thursday, Dec 30, saw the Eagles get shutout 2-0 by Gilbert Perry.

Derrick Bierman registered six saves while Hunter Lee and Joby Rojas each had a shot on goal, but the team was unable to find the back of the net.

Thatcher avenged the loss by defeating Phoenix O’Connor 3-2.

Lee scored two goals for the Eagles while Joby Rojas also added a goal.

Caeson Hincha, KC Hobbs and Jaxon Unger each accumulated an assist vs O’Connor.

On Dec 29. the Eagles tied the American Leadership Academy Gilbert North Eagles 2-2.

It was a hotly contested match as the teams went into halftime tied 1-1. Both teams found the back of the net again in the second half but neither team could pull away from the other.

Thatcher seniors Hunter Barney and Joby Rojas each scored a goal for the Eagles.

Rojas also added an assist to Barney while Hunter Lee assisted Rojas.

Thatcher senior goalkeeper Bierman registered five saves for the Eagles.

The Eagles also squared off against the Desert Ridge Jaguars on Dec 29. and fell 2-1.

Lee scored Thatcher’s lone goal, while Bierman recorded five saves against the Jaguars.

After the Bohdie Larson Classic, the Eagles record stands at 7-3-1.

Thatcher’s next home game is Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 3 p.m. when the Eagles host Queen Creek San Tan Foothills.

