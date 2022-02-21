Purchase Access

Thatcher basketball continued into the postseason this year as both teams looked to build on a successful campaign.

On Tuesday, the boys basketball team plays Valley Christian in the 3A state playoffs at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott.

Thatcher advanced in the playoffs after beating Gilbert 66-58 on Friday.

The girls basketball team hosted Show Low on Friday in the first round of the playoffs and lost 43-36.

With the loss, Thatcher ends its season at 16-2 overall.

“My seniors are great, and they love to compete,” Thatcher coach Dennis Griffin said. “They are encouraging and I really hope they had a good time playing these last couple of weeks.”

As spring sports get set to begin, the baseball team will host Winslow on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Tennis begins for both squads March 1 at Anthem Prep.

