For the second year in a row, the Thatcher Eagles are the Graham County 3A football Champs, with a convincing 55-0 shut-out of the Safford Bulldogs Friday night.
Both teams had been hit by season-ending injuries and the Bulldogs were only able to use a handful of the players who had been starting players during the year.
Injuries not withstanding, Friday night the Eagles were clearly the better team and wasted little time in showing their dominance.
Thatcher took the opening kickoff down the field and overcame a fumble on their second play. Runs by Cody Jones, Josh Magnum and Wyatt Larson moved the ball to the Safford 17-yard line.
The football has a strange shape, it is fat in the middle and pointed on both ends, and can sometimes behave in some strange manners and it did as the Eagles approached the Bulldogs' end zone.
Starting at the 17-yard line Cody Jones took the ball towards the end zone traveling along the visitors’ sideline. At about the 15-yard line Safford’s Christian Smith reached out and stripped the ball away from Jones. The ball went straight up in the air and came down on one of its pointy ends. The ball hit the ground and bounced right back towards Jones who gathered the ball, took a step or two and then turned and dashed across the Bulldog goal line.
The score became 7-0 with successful PAT by Hunter Lee.
Penalty flags and the Eagle defense kept the Safford offense struggling to get on track.
The Bulldogs did get as close as the Thatcher 35-yard line, but a fumble gave the ball back to the Eagles. Two plays later Jones scored his second touchdown of the first quarter on a 38-yard dash to pay dirt.
Again Lee added the PAT, 14-0, with 58 second left in period number one.
The Bulldogs went three plays and out to end the first quarter and punted on their first play of the second quarter.
Facing third down and 15 yards to go at their own 45-yard line, Eagle quarterback Wyatt Larson connected with Jones for the 55-yard aerial score; Lee converted again for successful PAT, 21-0 with 10:52 remaining in the first half.
Safford’s next drive last only one play. On the second play Thatcher Slade Shupe intercepted the SHS pass attempt. Following a penalty flag and an incomplete pass attempt, junior Ayden Bingham stumbled as he crossed through the Bulldog’s defense, regained his balanced and covered the 44 yards needed for the Eagle’s second score of the second period. PAT by Lee was again successful, 28-0.
On the next SHS drive they seemed to be stuck in reverse, finding themselves punting from their own four-yard line.
Taking over at the Safford 26-yard line, it only took one play for the Eagles to capitalize on the good field position. The Larson to Jones connection worked yet again, and with a yet again successful PAT by Lee, the Eagles led 35-0 with 6:51 left in the first half.
The two teams swapped interceptions and saw the ball on the ground several times as the first half came to a close.
The second half opened with Safford still moving backward. They were forced to punt again from deep in their own territory, their own 15-yard line.
The Eagles started this drive at mid-field.
Facing fourth down and four yards to go, Larson connected with Shupe for the 48-yard touchdown catch and run, this time Johannes Carstens added the PAT, 42-0.
Another Bulldog punt after a three and out and Thatcher started this drive from their own 47-yard line.
Junior Brandon Napier come on in relief at quarterback and three plays later scored from 34 yards out on a quarterback keeper. The PAT was blocked 48-0 with :38 left in the third.
On the first play of a final quarter, played under a running clock, Nicholas Puzas snagged a Bulldog pass and went 53 yards for the Eagle’s final score of the game. Carsten’s PAT 55-0.
The Eagles finish the regular season 7-3 overall, with a 3-1 region 3A South record and ranked as the #10 team State wide in 3A. The will face #7 Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (8-2 overall with a matching 3-1 region 3A south record) at PRCA on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.
It will be a chance for the Eagles to avenge their 41-14 loss to PRCA two weeks ago.
Safford is now 6-4 with a region 3A South mark of 1-3. Ranked at #14 the Bulldogs will travel to meet #3 Valley Christian High School (9-1 overall) also on Nov. 5, at 7 pm.