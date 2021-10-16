In a matchup between Thatcher High and ALA Gilbert North, Thatcher was defeated 49-14 Friday night. The two teams were both ranked in the top 10 in 3A by MaxPreps, with ALA holding the top spot. Both programs came in 6-1 on the season.
ALA didn’t take long to put up a crooked number as they were up 28-0 before 10 minutes had passed. Sophomore Brandon Phelps was a big part of the fast start, eclipsing 100 yards and two touchdowns by that point. Phelps already has offers from the University of Arizona as well as Northern Arizona.
Thatcher head coach Dan Jones knew it would be a tough matchup against junior quarterback Adam Damante and ALA’s offense. He said, “We were hoping for a monsoon to slow him down, but it didn’t happen… They’re a great team, and they’re really good at what we’re not very good at, and we knew it was going to be a troublesome matchup, but we shot ourselves in the foot a lot.”
Just about nothing went right for Thatcher in the first quarter but things got off to a nice start in the second quarter with an early interception by junior Brandon Napier, who was Thatcher’s best player on the night.
Napier was a big part of the following Thatcher drive, including playing quite a few snaps at quarterback, gaining yards nearly every play, which was a change after the first quarter. Coach Jones said, “He’s a great athlete, and he gives us a second dimension, so that was helpful.“
Junior Cody Jones and senior Joshua Mangum capped off the drive with back-to-back plays to complete the scoring drive for Thatcher to get on the board at 28-7.
Late in the third, Jones had a huge tackle for a loss in the ALA backfield on 4th and inches in the red zone to give Thatcher a big momentum-shifter. Napier cashed in shortly after when he broke a 75-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to 28-14.
After an early fourth quarter ALA touchdown, Thatcher had some real opportunities to stay in the game, but they weren’t able to capitalize as much as they would’ve liked, largely due to some turnover issues.
ALA had a fumble recovery for a touchdown on a mishandled snap as well as an interception off of a deep attempt by Thatcher senior quarterback Wyatt Larson.
Jones said cutting down on the turnovers will be the biggest adjustment Thatcher can make coming out of this game. He said, “It felt like 18 [turnovers].”
Next week, Thatcher (6-2) tries to bounce back with a trip to Tucson to play Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (6-2) who just came off of a win at Safford. ALA (7-1) will play at home against Valley Christian (8-0), who’s coming off a blowout win against Arizona College Prep.