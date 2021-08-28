The Thatcher Eagles welcomed the Sahuarita Mustangs to the John Mickelson Field on the campus of Eastern Arizona College Friday night, and the Eagles have seemingly lost none of the momentum from their 2020 season, handing the Mustangs a 53-7 loss in the season opener for both teams.
Last season, with a new head coach and a move from class 2A to 3A, the Eagles fought their way to the state quarterfinals, losing 43-20 to the eventual State 3A runner up, Yuma Catholic. THS was 5-4 overall and 3-1 in 3A South competition.
Many schools across the state and the nation have been hit by COVID-19 quarantines and restrictions and Sahuarita was no exception. The Mustangs played a shortened three-game season with three losses and this year they lost one week of practice and conditioning and were unable to play a scrimmage game due to quarantine. Friday night was their first time to make contact with somebody in a different color uniform and the Eagles wasted little time in re-introducing the Mustangs to the physical nature of the game.
On their third play from scrimmage Eagle senior quarterback Wyatt Larson connected with Brandon Napier for a 39-yard aerial strike, 6-0 with failed PAT.
Sahuarita’s first drive of the game and the 2021 season stalled at their own 43-yard line.
The Eagles found something they liked running the ball to their right and with runs by junior Hunter Saline and senior Josh Mangum with a few quarterback keepers by Larson, Thatcher worked their way to the SHS 15-yard line. From there Mangum had his number called three times, the last ending in the end zone from three yards out. Hunter Lee split the upright on the PAT, 13-0.
The Mustangs could not cross mid-field on their next possession and following the change of possession punt by SHS, the Eagles continued to grind out yardage and chew up the clock. Starting at their own 40, Thatcher ran out the final three minutes of the first quarter, moving the ball to the Mustang 4-yard line as time in the period ran out.
Junior Ayden Bingham opened the second quarter scoring from 4 yards out, again Lee provide the PAT, 20-0.
On the Mustangs' second play of the second quarter, Bingham intercepted the SHS pass and galloped into the end zone 20 yards out, Larson kept the ball for the two point conversion, 28-0.
The Mustangs' next drive stalled, but a Thatcher fumble on the Eagles' third play gave SHS a little renewed hope. It was short-lived, as Thatcher’s Bingham intercepted his second pass of the second quarter and he ran it in for a touchdown. But the Mustangs got lucky again; at least three yellow flags were thrown, Bingham’s TD was waved off and the Eagles were hit with a pair of “personal fouls.”
Sahuarita got the ball back on the Eagle 41-yard line, but this time Mangum would steal the Mustang pass. Three plays later, Eagles senior Slade Shupe would score on a 15-yard pass play, Lee’s PAT made the advantage 34-0 with 3:49 left in the first half.
In the 1960’s legendary University of Texas Coach Darrell Royal said, “When you throw the football in the air, three things can happen and two of them are bad. One you can drop it, two the other guys can catch it, or your guy gets to catch it.”
It seems the Mustangs were having a rash of those two bad things as yet another pass found its way into the hands of Shupe. Two plays later Napier punched it into the THS end zone from 38-yards out. PAT by Lee, 41-0, at the halftime break.
The Mustangs opened the second half with another three and out.
Following the punt, and with a whole herd of different Eagles on the field, Thatcher marched promptly down the field on a nine-play 53-yard drive. From five yards out it seemed sophomore Christian Carter would be stopped short of the goal line, but he pushed the ball out in front of himself and dove “ball first” into the end zone, failed PAT, 47-0 to end third period of play.
Even Texas legends can be wrong from time to time. With 3:27 left in the game, Mustang senior Alex Valdez found senior Joseph Loveall wide open up the right side line and hit Lovell in-stride for the Mustangs' first touchdown of the 2021 season, 47-7 with Diego Ibarra's PAT.
Thatcher was not done. Shupe took the ensuing kickoff to the house for a 93- yard touchdown on the kickoff return. Failed PAT. 53-7.
Friday night Thatcher will travel to Florence to meet the Gophers, who will be trying to rebound from a 55-36 loss to Mohave.
The Mustangs will host 4A Empire Friday night.