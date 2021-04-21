The Thatcher Eagles hosted Coolidge on Tuesday afternoon and came a away with a sweep of the visitors.
The Eagles had a 10-0 shutout, but the Lady Eagles were in a battle that went nine innings for the 7-6 win.
Coolidge had a big four-run third inning, with the Lady Eagles only able to put up one run of their own in that frame, 4-1.
By the fifth inning Thatcher had cut the Lady Bears margin to 6-5. In the seventh inning the Lady Eagles had their fans getting loud as they tied the game at 6-6. Neither team could pick up any runs in the eight inning, but in the THS half of the ninth the Lady Eagles added the wining run, 7-6.
The Lady Eagles moved to 6-5 over all, with a 5-1 Region 3A South Central record, that puts them at #1 in the Region, with six games remaining.
The boys, on the other hand, had pretty much had their way with the Coolidge Bears from the onset of the game.
Thatcher had one run in the first but could get no one home in the second nor the third innings. But the Eagles' bats erupted in the fourth inning, bringing seven runners across the plate to gain an 8-0 lead going into the fifth and what would be the final inning where the Eagles added two more runs, 10-0.
Junior left-handed pitcher Jasher Moffett only allowed two hits in the game.
The Eagles now sit 6-5 overall and #3 in Region 3A South Central with a 4-2 record.