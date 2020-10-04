Before the Thatcher Eagles and first-year head Coach Daniel Jones can begin their first season in Region3A South they looked back at history and competed with 2A and longtime rival Pima Friday night. Jones and the Eagles got their first victory together beating the Roughriders 26-0.
In the early going of the game both teams may have suffered from the limited off-season, shortened physical practices and contact due to pandemic precautions. Neither team could put together any sustained drives, due to missteps, miscues and a plague of penalties. Seven combined flags in the first quarter and five more in the second. And the 0-0 score at the end of the first half served witness.
After the break Thatcher was finally able to get deep into Pima territory thanks to a miscue on a punt which put the ball at the Roughrider 14-yard line. Senior Jacob Ward picked 10 yards to the four and scored from there on the next play at the 8:39 mark. Two-point conversion failed, 6-0 Eagles.
On the next series Pima went ‘three and out”. Thatcher’s Ward received the punt and set his team up at the Pima 29-yard line. Ward picked up seven yards and Michael McBride inched three yards closer to the 19-yard line. Three more yards by Ward, THS sealed the deal with a 10-yard Mark Wren pass to James Shumway. Successful PAT by McKay Griffin, 13-0 with 4:06 remaining in the 3rd quarter.
A tipped ball interception early in the final quarter had the Eagles at the Pima 43-yard line. Michael McBride picked up 19 yards before Wren hit sophomore Brandon Napier with a 17-yard TD pass. Failed PAT made it 19-0.
After a Pima three and out, Thatcher put together a 43-yard drive that ended when junior Roughrider Brody Brown intercepted the ball in the Pima end zone for the touchback.
After Pima’s drive stalled, the Eagles started at Pima’s 40-yard line. Ward gained 18 yards, McBride added 13 more and Junior Slade Shupe scored from the 18-yard line; PAT by Griffin was good, final score 26-0.
Following the game Coach Jones said he was happy to get his first win as the Eagles new coach, “out of the way.”
“I am excited to get the win. We started really slow in the early part of the game. But, we came out and got physical later. I feel we played much better after that,” he said.
Pima will try to rebound from the loss to Thatcher and travel to St. Johns Friday. St. Johns is also hoping to rebound after their 38-12 Round Valley.
Thatcher, with momentum from the season opening win, will welcome Snowflake Friday night and try to knock off their first 3A opponent in the conference they now find themselves in.
Also taking place Friday:
Safford will have their season and home opener with Round Valley.
Morenci will travel to San Tan Charter.
Duncan has a home stand with San Manuel.
Ft. Thomas will host Tempe Prep.