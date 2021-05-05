Thatcher High School's boys tennis team defeated Anthem Prep 6-3 Wednesday and are scheduled to meet up with No. 2 Scottsdale Prep Friday at the state semi-finals in Glendale. A win there would mean the No. 3 Eagles will face either No. 1 Phoenix Country Day or No. 4 Willcox on Saturday in Glendale.
Thatcher Eagles heading to semi-finals in Glendale
