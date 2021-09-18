The Thatcher Eagles won a thriller 45-28 over the Sabino (Tucson) Sabercats Friday night. Thatcher moves to 3-0 with a 168-42 point differential on the season, while Sabino falls to 2-2 with a 130-79 point differential.
The two teams were both ranked in the MaxPreps 3A Top 10 coming in, with Sabino at #6 and Thatcher at #10, with this the Eagles’ second season competing at the 3A level as well as the second season under head coach Daniel Jones.
Jones has been trying to implement a new system with the Eagles that’s less based around the run game and more focused on trying to have a balanced attack on offense. Those efforts are aided by a massive O-line, averaging 275 pounds per starter, with a big quarterback behind it in 6-foot-4 Wyatt Larsen with a cannon for an arm.
In Friday's game, however, the Eagles didn’t need to pass much early on. Thatcher scored 21 points before they had even one downfield completion in the passing game. Jones, on playing smash mouth football, said, “That’s who we want to be, that’s what we want to do.”
That first connection finally came late in the first half and was good for a score when Larsen threw deep to receiver Slade Shupe to make it 27-7 at the break.
Coming out of halftime, Sabino quarterback Cameron Hackworth looked like a young man on a mission. He completed four straight pass attempts before running in a score and leaving several Thatcher defenders in his wake.
When asked about the game plan to stop Hackworth, Coach Jones said, “We took the size out, we put the speed in, we did twists and everything just to confuse him and keep him inside that bubble. We did real good in the first half, second half we broke down a little bit, he started scoring everywhere. He’s a great kid, great athlete.”
Penalties in the second half really kept Sabino in this game. On one Sabercat drive during the third quarter, they were saddled with a 4th down with 20 yards to go, at which point Hackworth threw an interception 25 yards downfield to Shupe. A defensive holding negated the Thatcher stop and Sabino was back in business. Later on the drive, Hackworth would find Isiah Aguirre in the corner of the end zone to bring Sabino within two scores at 33-21 with more than a quarter of game time left.
Early in the fourth, Sabino and Hackworth were threatening to turn the game on its head, when Hackworth threw an interception to Shupe that did count. The Eagles were able to go back to that smash mouth style of football and run out some clock to start to put this one away. Eventually on that same drive, Larsen was able to find Ayden Bingham on a bailout screen, and Bingham made a few Sabercats miss on his way to a 43-yard touchdown that would be more than enough to put the game away at 39-21.
Cody Jones would score for Thatcher again, getting them to 45, and Hackworth ran one more in to get the Sabercats up to 28. A few more clock-running plays for Thatcher and this one was over.
Next week, Thatcher hosts the 4A Douglas Bulldogs, fresh off getting blown out 42-0 at Safford. Sabino will host the 3A Bourgade Catholic (Phoenix) Golden Eagles, who just got blown out 54-0 by the 3A River Valley (Mohave Valley) Dust Devils.