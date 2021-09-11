The Pima Roughriders may have been impressed by the numbers the Thatcher Eagles had put up into the two games prior to Friday night’s match up. Most every high school football fan across the state was probably impressed with the 109 points the Eagles had scored while only allowing their opponents a total of 14.
They may have been impressed, but they didn’t seem to be in awe of Thatcher’s accomplishments.
Pima showed up on their home field to play football and defend their house.
Thatcher stalled on their first drive of the night and were forced to punt.
Pima’s first drive started with a penalty, then a short gain, followed by a fumble deep in the Riders' end of the field at their 23-yard line.
Eagle quarterback Wyatt Larson made short work of the Eagle’s second possession keeping the ball himself and putting the Eagles on top 7-0, with a successful PAT by Aurelius Ramirez.
Pima could not get untracked on their next possession and were force to punt, but the Rider would get the ball right back junior Leland Thompson forced the first Eagle turnover of the night with an interception at the Eagle 36-yard line. Unable to pick up the first down on a fourth down try, Pima handed the ball over at that point. The Eagles handed them the ball right back on the next play with a fumble at the Pima 37-yard line.
The two teams just butted heads for the last 3 and a half minutes of the first quarter, 7-0 to start period number two.
Two plays into period number two and the Eagles committed interception number two, this time Roughrider Grant Ashby snagged the ball and set the Riders up for business in the Eagles' end of the field at the 30-yard line.
Pima was unable to get any offense going and after four downs gave the Eagles the ball back, this time at the THS 31-yard line.
Thatcher’s offense finally got something going and put together a nine-play drive but that drive ended with yet another fumble with 5:23 left in the half.
On Pima’s next possession it appeared there was another quick fumble, but the officials said that freshman Clark Ashby was down by contact prior to losing the ball.
The first half ended 7-0 to the surprise of many in attendance, and no doubt a sense of relief for the Roughriders as they had made it really competitive with the high flying and high-scoring Eagles.
Pima started the second half with a seven play drive that ended at the Eagles’ 30-yard line with a failed attempt on 4th down and five yard effort.
Taking over on downs, and starting on their own 30-yard line, the Eagles' offense seemed to come to life. THS mostly the legs of Joshua Mangum and Larson put together a 15-play drive that culminated with a tough, tackle-breaking, determined eight-yard touchdown effort by Mangum to seal the Eagles 14-0 win. PAT Ramirez again.
Thatcher sits at 3-0, with 123 points for them and still only 14 points against them. They will host Region 3A South foe Sabino (2-1) Friday night at Eastern Arizona College.
2A Pima is now 1-2 with their losses coming at the hands 3A teams. The Roughriders will travel to Tucson Friday night to meet 0-2 Santa Rita.