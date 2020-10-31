Tuesday morning the Thatcher Lady Eagles were rewarded for their 8-1 overall record and perfect 6-0 Region 3A South Central marks by the A.I.A. with the #4 ranking in Class 3A.
Tuesday night they celebrated their seniors with another 3-0 win, this one over the Lady Bears of Coolidge.
Since the season opening 3-1 loss to Snowflake and a one set loss to Pima, in a 3-1 win, the Lady Eagles have not lost a game nor a set. They have racked up eight straight 3-0 wins
In the first set Tuesday, THS established the tone for the remainder of the night, 25-5.
With the second set tied at four points each the Lady Eagles went on a 15- point run before Coolidge could break the scoring run at 19-5. The Lady Bears could only gets as close as 25-9.
In the final set the Lady Eagles over powered Coolidge; at 9-5 THS went on a 26-point tear that was only interrupted by one point as The Lady Eagles ended the set at 25-6.
Thatcher was sitting at 9-1 and 7-0 after the games Tuesday night and were scheduled to play Pima on Wednesday night, Florence Thursday night and San Tan Foothills Saturday night. They are going to play Safford on Nov. 2 before finishing the regular season on Nov. 3 with American Leadership Academy-Gilbert and Snowflake on Nov. 5.