THATCHER — Thatcher is looking for a repeat performance against Show Low on Sept. 6 on the Eagles’ turf, and the plan is to execute.
Head coach Ramon Morales said, “Show Low always has athletes. They like to throw the ball. They like to run the spread offense, so they’ll be similar to what we saw with Snowflake and ALA and Queen Creek.
“So we want to execute; we want to play physical football. We have kids that have got to step up and play snap-to-whistle. That’s what we’re trying to emphasize. We’re hoping that these kids realize that’s what makes a championship team. You can’t do things half-baked. You’ve got to finish the job.”
The coaching staff has also been putting emphasis on each player’s focusing on his assignment.
“We ask them to do their one-11th. You do your job. The next guy does his job and so on down the line. If everyone does their job, then things take care of themselves,” Morales said.
Thatcher hosts Show Low at 7 p.m.