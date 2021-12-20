Thatcher girls defeat Duncan in convincing fashion By Ivan Leonard The Copper Era Dec 20, 2021 23 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Thatcher’s Aubrey Pace and Duncan’s Sadie Hawkins fight for control of a loose ball in the first half of an Eastern Arizona Christmas Tournament game Saturday. Thatcher cruised over Duncan, 47-11. Photo by Reilly Kneedler/THE COPPER ERA Thatcher power forward Olivia Lunt shoots Saturday. Photo by Reilly Kneedler/Eastern Arizona Courier × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Thatcher girls basketball team flexed its muscles on nearby Duncan as the Eagles defeated the Wildkats in dominating fashion, winning 47-11 on Saturday at the Eastern Arizona Christmas Tournament.“We are a lot bigger than Duncan so that definitely helped,” Thatcher coach Dennis Griffin said. “Our size was probably the determining factor on Saturday.”Thatcher jumped out to an early lead and ended the first quarter up 17-1.“Our defense has been pretty strong, we play hard and we understand how our defense operates,” Griffin said. “We have not been giving up a lot of points, so I am happy with our efforts on that end.”At halftime, the Eagles led Duncan 24-7.The second half saw Thatcher keep its foot on the gas as the Eagles cruised to the big win.Ashlyn Thompson led all scorers with 13 points for Thatcher, and Haley Nicholas added 11.“Ashlyn did a great job offensively, defensively and leading the team,” Griffin said. “I saw her directing the team, encouraging her teammates and helping put them in the right position.”With the win, Thatcher improved to 3-1.“We are improving but we still are not very good in my opinion,” Griffin said. “Our defense is playing better and the girls are playing hard so we need to improve our offense.”To Griffin, Thatcher needs to focus on its movement on offense.“We are standing too much and not seeing the court too well currently,” the coach said. “It is going to take a few games of working together and getting each other some open looks.”Senior Kiley McGrath led Duncan with five points while sophomore Rachel Sumner added four points of her own. With the loss, Duncan falls to 3-2 this season.Thatcher faced Fort Thomas on Monday after press time, while Duncan faced off against Safford.Next up for Thatcher is a match on Tuesday, Dec. 28 with the Nogales Apaches at the Flowing Wells Shootout. The Eagles’ next home game is Jan. 7, when Thatcher hosts the Snowflake Lobos.Duncan hosts Valley Union on Jan. 6. 