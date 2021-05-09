Presley Motes, a former Thatcher High School and Eastern Arizona College football player, received his bachelor's degree in finance, and a master's degree in business administration from Bowling Green State University.
Motes was named to the 2021 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society, honoring college football players from all divisions of play who have maintained a cumulative 3.2 grade point average during their playing careers. Motes was one of 897 players from 256 schools to be recognized.
Motes was a two-time Academic All-MAC performer and started four of the Falcons' five games in the fall of 2020 at tight end.