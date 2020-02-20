THATCHER — In a thrilling, nail-biter of a game, it boiled down to win or go home.
The Eagles were able to pull off the victory and punch their ticket to the state tournament after a 2A Conference play-In game against Tonopah Valley.
No. 16 Thatcher held on to beat No. 17 seed Tonopah Valley, 61-59, in double overtime Wednesday night.
“When we were going into overtime, our coach said that we still have a chance to win this, and we have been in this situation before and he had faith in us and said to stay hungry and aggressive. I feel that we are in a good position to upset whoever we play and think that we are an underrated team who can beat anybody on any given night,” said Thatcher’s Spenser Stevens.
The Eagles Collin Thompson had a game-high 19 points and Michael Greer had 15 points for the night.
“We did our best, and it’s just disappointing that we won’t be going to state,” said Tonopah Valley’s Trent Pate.
Cameron Gates had a team-high of 18 points for the Phoenix.
Thatcher the No. 15 seed will be playing No. 2 seed, Scottsdale Christian, on Friday, Feb. 21, at 12:30 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.
In other playoff action:
1A Boys
No. 1 Fort Thomas played No. 8 Patagonia Union on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 4:30 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center.
No. 5 Duncan played No. 4 Baboquivari on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 1:30 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center.
1A Girls
No. 6 Fort Thomas played No. 3 Salome on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center.
2A Boys
No. 6 Pima plays No. 11 St. Johns on Friday, Feb. 21, at 4:30 p.m. at Bradshaw Mountain High School.
2A Girls
No. 8 Pima plays No. 9 St. John Paul II on Friday, Feb. 21, at 3 p.m. at Bradshaw Mountain High School.
No. 3 Thatcher plays No. 14 Phoenix Christian on Friday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. at the Findlay Toyota Center.
No. 15 Morenci plays No. 2 Bisbee on Friday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. at Prescott High School.