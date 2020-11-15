4.jpg

Thatcher's Cassidy Wakefield and Olivia Lunt block a shot from Safford's Sydney Tobias earlier this month. Thatcher will be playing in the state semi-finals  Saturday, Nov. 21.

 Photos by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier.

Two local Volleyball teams competed in the state volleyball tournaments Saturday and both advanced to the next level.

Thatcher, ranked as the No. 4 3A team, won two matches on Saturday. The Lady Eagles picked up a 3-0 Round One win over No. 14 Tanque Verde with sets of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-17. Moving on to the quarter final round later that day, Thatcher eliminated No. 5 Arizona Prep, also 3-0, scoring 25-11, 25-10 and 25-18.

The Lady Eagles will return to Marcos de Niza High School on Saturday to face the top ranked No. 1 Northwest Christian in the 11 am semi-final game. Should THS win, they would then face the winner of the other semi-final game between No. 3 Valley Christian and No. 2 Snowflake in the State 3A Championship Game set for 4 pm.

Pima went into the 2A Round One game ranked No. 3 and beat No. 14 St. Augustine 3-0; 25-13, 25-24 and 25-12. In the quarter finals, the Roughriders beat Scottsdale Prep 3-1; winning the first set 25-17. Scottsdale won the second 25-21 and Pima advanced to the semi-finals with 25-22 and 25-21 final sets.

No. 3 Pima will face No. 2 Scottsdale Christian in the noon game Saturday at McClintock High School; the winner of that game will advance to face the winner of No. 4 Chandler Prep vs. No. 1 Trivium Prep for the 2A State title.

