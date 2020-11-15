Two local Volleyball teams competed in the state volleyball tournaments Saturday and both advanced to the next level.
Thatcher, ranked as the No. 4 3A team, won two matches on Saturday. The Lady Eagles picked up a 3-0 Round One win over No. 14 Tanque Verde with sets of 25-18, 25-20 and 25-17. Moving on to the quarter final round later that day, Thatcher eliminated No. 5 Arizona Prep, also 3-0, scoring 25-11, 25-10 and 25-18.
The Lady Eagles will return to Marcos de Niza High School on Saturday to face the top ranked No. 1 Northwest Christian in the 11 am semi-final game. Should THS win, they would then face the winner of the other semi-final game between No. 3 Valley Christian and No. 2 Snowflake in the State 3A Championship Game set for 4 pm.
Pima went into the 2A Round One game ranked No. 3 and beat No. 14 St. Augustine 3-0; 25-13, 25-24 and 25-12. In the quarter finals, the Roughriders beat Scottsdale Prep 3-1; winning the first set 25-17. Scottsdale won the second 25-21 and Pima advanced to the semi-finals with 25-22 and 25-21 final sets.
No. 3 Pima will face No. 2 Scottsdale Christian in the noon game Saturday at McClintock High School; the winner of that game will advance to face the winner of No. 4 Chandler Prep vs. No. 1 Trivium Prep for the 2A State title.