The top high school football programs in the 3A South and 2A Salt regions figured prominently in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s postseason awards.

Dan Jones, head coach of Thatcher’s Conference 3A No. 1-ranked Eagles, and his senior quarterback, Brandon Napier, recently were named Coach of the Year and Player of the Year, respectively, in 3A South.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments