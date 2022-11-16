The top high school football programs in the 3A South and 2A Salt regions figured prominently in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s postseason awards.
Dan Jones, head coach of Thatcher’s Conference 3A No. 1-ranked Eagles, and his senior quarterback, Brandon Napier, recently were named Coach of the Year and Player of the Year, respectively, in 3A South.
The Eagles are 12-0 this season heading into Saturday’s Conference 3A semifinal against fourth-seeded Show Low. Napier was one of a host of Thatcher players who earned postseason awards. He was joined by nine of his teammates on the first team and six more on the second team. Seven Eagles earned honorable mention nods.
The area’s other Conference 3A team, Safford High School, placed one player on the South Region’s first squad. That was junior wide receiver Chris Shatto. Six Bulldogs made the second team, and 14 received honorable mentions.
Interestingly, 3A South Player of the Year Napier, who’s also a standout on defense at free safety, was not on the first team list. His coach explained that by agreement of the region’s coaches, players of the year aren’t awarded first- or second-team slots so that more players can be recognized. Otherwise, Jones said, Napier’s name “would have been all over” the lists.
Napier suffered a leg injury early in Nov. 11’s quarterfinal win over Valley Christian, and it’s unknown whether he’ll be ready to go in Saturday’s game. Jones acknowledged this “adds a wrinkle” to his team’s preparations against Show Low, which defeated Paradise Honors 77-42 to advance. Nevertheless, he expressed confidence his team has enough talent and depth to overcome the challenge if his star QB can’t take the field.
Predictably, players from the No. 1 and 2 ranked teams in Conference 2A filled out the majority of the Salt Region first-team roster, and unlike the 3A South list, some names appeared more than once.
This region’s awards were headlined by Pima High junior Jaxon John. In addition to being named Player of the Year, John filled a whopping four first-team slots on offense, defense and special teams. He and his teammates combined to win 22 positions on the first and second teams overall, as well as four honorable mentions.
The Roughriders’ head coach, Josh Wilkins, was named the region’s Coach of the Year. He has shepherded his squad to a 11-1 mark this season going into Saturday’s Conference 2A semifinal against Willcox. The game will be played at 6 p.m. at Safford High School.
Pima’s only defeat this season came on Sept. 2, when they were blanked at Thatcher, 19-0. Their biggest win so far undoubtedly was a 21-20 nail-biter in Morenci on Oct. 28. That win lifted the Roughriders to the top of the 2A rankings and dropped the Wildcats to No. 2.
Morenci’s roster includes both 2A Salt’s Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. The former is junior Michael Casillas, who starred at running back for the 11-1 Wildcats; the latter is junior defensive lineman Tristen Sanchez, who also earned a first-team spot as a tight end.
The Wildcats also remained alive in the 2A playoffs after a 52-6 win in their quarterfinal game against Tonopah Valley in Morenci. They next play at 6 p.m. Saturday at Westwood High School against No. 3 Scottsdale Christian Academy.
All of Saturday’s 3A and 2A playoff games will be livestreamed on the NFHS Network.
3A SOUTH REGION HONORS
Player of the Year: Brandon Napier, Thatcher
Offensive Player of the Year: Cameron Hackworth, Sabino
Defensive Player of the Year: Tyler Mustain, Pusch Ridge
Coach of the Year: Daniel Jones, Thatcher
First team offense
Scott Ambler, Thatcher
Grayson Hesse, Pusch Ridge
Will Way, Pusch Ridge
William Urbina, Sabino
Derek Cameron, Thatcher
Abraham Grajeda, Pusch Ridge
Bubba Mustain, Pusch Ridge
Cody Rafacz, Pusch Ridge
Shamar Berryhill, Sabino
Chris Shatto, Safford
Ayden Bingham, Thatcher
Andres Baca, Sabino
First team defense
Bryce Jewel, Pusch Ridge
Dominik Wayne-Parsons, Sabino
Koye Farris, Thatcher
Jacob Rasumussen, Thatcher
Jackson Conrad, Thatcher
Francisco Contreras, Sabino
Cody Jones, Thatcher
Mason Cade, Sabino
Jack Butler, Pusch Ridge
Brysen Barrios, Pusch Ridge
Brett Jones, Thatcher
Colton Tyra, Benson
First team special teams
Devon Waxwood, Sabino
Steven Bishopp, Sabino
Kody Bingham (punt returns), Thatcher
Dalton Crockett, Benson
Second team offense
Tanner Emery, Safford
Aldan Arbizo, Safford
Liam Mcduffie, Sabino
Max Amerine, Pusch Ridge
Rico Lopez, Palo Verde Magnet
Trent Manzo, Benson
Dalton Crockett, Benson
Kohen Frost, Benson
Aiden Finch, Benson
Savaughn Berryhill, Sabino
Monster Rios, Safford
Damien Oriero, Thatcher
Second team defense
Dalton Crockett, Benson
Christian Carter, Thatcher
Brit Roberson, Sabino
Brenden Gunnett, Safford
Tyler Swapp, Thatcher
Leaf Moylan, Sabino
Zachary Salazar, Thatcher
Hunter Saline, Thatcher
Dashawn Engram, Sabino
Liam Cluff, Benson
Anthony Garrobo, Safford
Second team special teams
Kody Bingham (kickoff returns), Thatcher
Colton Pullis, Benson
Tyler Nolan (punter, placekicker), Pusch Ridge
Chris Shatto, Safford
2A SALT REGION HONORS
Player of the Year: Jaxon John, Pima
Offensive Player of the Year: Michael Casillas, Morenci
Defensive Player of the Year: Tristen Sanchez, Morenci
Coach of the Year: Josh Wilkins, Pima
First team offense
Chris Serna, Pima
Gabriel Hernandez, Morenci
Austyn Nelson, Morenci
Pepper Hughes, Pima
Logan Gentry, San Tan Charter
Derek Saenz, Morenci
Jaxon John, Pima
Daylen Johnson, Morenci
Zayden Neill, San Tan Charter
Daniel Dippre, San Tan Charter
Tristen Sanchez, Morenci
Grant Ashby, Pima
Michael Casillas, Morenci
Wyatt Wiltbank, Pima
First team defense
Derek Saenz, Morenci
Michael Aguinaga, San Tan Charter
Jaxon John, Pima
Hayden Blair, Pima
Tristen Sanchez, Morenci
Donovan Vozza, Morenci
Seth Russell, Pima
Pepper Hughes, Pima
Chris Serna, Pima
Angel Pena, Miami
Rick Funari, Morenci
Patrick Chavez, Morenci
Tuddy Smart, Pima
Tucker Wilkins, Pima
First team special teams
Michael Aguinaga, San Tan Charter
Andrew Chavez, Morenci
Jaxon John (placekicker, punt returns), Pima
Pierce Ashby, Pima
Second team offense
Brock Haws, Pima
Aiden Curiel, Globe
Jaxson Olmstead, Globe
Jalen Kitcheyan, Morenci
Gabriel Garcia, Miami
Jerome Brown, Globe
Tucker Wilkins, Pima
Larenz Combs, Miami
Seth Russell, Pima
Leland Thompson, Pima
Gavin Baca, Morenci
Abram Castaneda, Miam
Diego Mendoza, San Carlos
Patrick Chavez, Morenci
Second team defense
Grant Ashby, Pima
Daylen Johnson, Morenci
Abram Castaneda, Miami
Gabe Gonzales, Globe
Logan Gentry, San Tan Charter
Andrew Chavez, Morenci
Austyn Nelson, Morenci
Jeremiah Martinez, Pima
Jerome Brown, Globe
Dillen Aker, Morenci
Andrew Gonzales, Globe
Jacob Goss, Miami
Wyatt Wiltbank, Pima
Kaedin Long, San Tan Charter
Second team special teams
Derek Saenz, Morenci
Cameron Mabbitt, Miami
Austyn Nelson, Morenci
Gabe Gonzales, Globe
Kenny Sippel, San Tan Charter
For additional information about this season’s 3A South and 2A Salt region football awards, go to https://azpreps365.com/recognitions/football