featured Thatcher, Pima and Morenci football squads to open playoffs on Friday

Nov 2, 2022

Three local high school football squads will be attempting to cap exceptional seasons with a postseason title in the Conference 2A and 3A state playoffs.

Undefeated Thatcher High School is the top seed in Conference 3A.

The Eagles (10-0) will open postseason play by taking on 16 seed Benson (5-5) Friday at Eastern Arizona College.

Pima High School sits at the top of the bracket in Conference 2A.

The Roughriders (9-1) took the Salt 2A title from Morenci (9-1) by edging the Wildcats on the road in the final game of the regular season by a score of 21-20.

Pima will open its playoffs at home Friday against 16 seeded Chinle.

Morenci, seeded 2, will host No. 15 Tanque Verde.

All contests start at 7 p.m.

2022 AIA State Football Championships (Arizona) Conference 3A

2022 AIA State Football Championships (Arizona) Conference 2A