Ayden Bingham

Thatcher senior Ayden Bingham takes it to the house Friday in a Conference 3A playoff game Friday night against Benson High School at Eastern Arizona College. Thatcher won, 62-7.

 PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER

The Thatcher Eagles scored early and scored often enroute to a 62-7 thrashing of the Benson Bobcats in their Conference 3A football playoff opener Friday night at Eastern Arizona College.

The Eagles entered the tournament undefeated and seeded No. 1 in the 16-team bracket, while Benson (5-6) was reeling from injuries to its first- and second-string quarterbacks in successive weeks. That force them to start tiny but fierce freshman Brax Cluff in a road game against an opponent that previously bested them 51-0 on Oct. 7.

