The Thatcher Eagles scored early and scored often enroute to a 62-7 thrashing of the Benson Bobcats in their Conference 3A football playoff opener Friday night at Eastern Arizona College.
The Eagles entered the tournament undefeated and seeded No. 1 in the 16-team bracket, while Benson (5-6) was reeling from injuries to its first- and second-string quarterbacks in successive weeks. That force them to start tiny but fierce freshman Brax Cluff in a road game against an opponent that previously bested them 51-0 on Oct. 7.
Cluff, the 5-foot-3, 110-pound son of Benson Head Coach Justin Cluff, and his teammates weren’t able to get much going against the Eagles this time, either. However, to the young Cluff’s credit, he did manage to complete a touchdown pass against an otherwise stingy Thatcher defense with 34 seconds left in the first quarter.
The narrowed the score to 20-7, and briefly seemed to breathe some life into the otherwise overmatched Bobcat defense. That life was snuffed out with 9:19 left in the half on a Ayden Bingham touchdown run that made the score 26-7.
From that point forward, the game became an unqualified laugher, with the Eagles scoring almost at will until the fourth quarter, when a running clock was implemented and Thatcher Head Coach Dan Jones began substituting freely with less experienced players.
Jones said he was generally pleased with his team’s play, although he wasn’t happy about giving up a touchdown.
Now he and his team must prepare for their next opponent. The Eagles will play host to eight seed Valley Christian. The Trojans (9-2), out of Chandler, defeated Mohave High School, 33-19, to advance to the second-round game, which will be played Friday, Nov. 11, at Eastern Arizona College.
In other action Friday night, the top-seeded Pima High School opened Conference 2A postseason play with a 55-8 trouncing of 16 seed Chinle. The Roughriders (10-1) next entertain No. 8 Camp Verde (10-1).
Meanwhile, over in Greenlee County, No. 2 seed Morenci was shutting out 15 seed Tanque Verde in their 2A playoff opener by a score of 32-0. The Wildcats' next opponent will be seventh seeded Tonopah Valley (10-1).