In the fourth and final game of the match, Lady Eagle Laney Morris took the ball to the service line. She would hold that serve for 10 points as Thatcher pulled was from Pima 23-13 in route to the 25-14 win in Game Four.
Photos by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
In the fourth and final game of the match, Lady Eagle Laney Morris took the ball to the service line. She would hold that serve for 10 points as Thatcher pulled was from Pima 23-13 in route to the 25-14 win in Game Four.
Photos by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier
Pima Roughrider Taylen Bloomfield sends the ball over the net into the waiting arms of Lady Eagles Marley Motes and Laney Morris.
Pima’s Samantha Piippo puts the soft touch on this ball to get over the net just past the reach of Olivia Lunt and Madden Bingham.
Aubrie Sherwood and Ashlynn Chlarson work the net up high in attempt to block an incoming shot from the Lady Eagles.
Saydee Allred tries to work the ball around the arms of Thatcher Lady Eagle Ashlyn Thompson, last Thursday night as the Pima and Thatcher met up for the third time this year.
Samantha Piippo watches her shot sail over the net last Thursday night. Pima fell to Thatcher, 3-1 before a large and vocal crowd supporting both teams.
Ashlynn Chlarson uses height and strength to drive this ball over the net last Thursday night as the Roughriders hosted the Lady Eagles in yet another exciting match up between the rivals.
With a large and vocal Thatcher crowd in the background, Peyton Devlin receives this serve. In the third matchup of the season THS managed a 3-1 over host PHS.
Olivia Lunt sets up to receive this serve from the Roughriders. The Lady Eagles managed a 3-1 win over Pima Thursday night.
Thursday night was a continuation of the local volleyball excitement that was promised on August 31 when the Pima Roughriders and the Thatcher Eagles matched up back then.
This time the Roughriders where determined to not go down 3-0 as they did in that prior meeting.
Thatcher came away with a hard fought 3-1 win and was sitting at 5-1 overall as of Thursday and Pima was 3-3 in region 2A East play.
A large crowd grew gradually through the night until both sides lines were full of loyal and vocal fans.
In the first game the Eagles slowly pulled away getting up 8-4 before Pima came storming back to tie the game at 10.
Thatcher stretched the margin to 18-13 when Pima Coach Keoni Bailado called a time out; the two teams matched point for point but Pima couldn’t cut into the gap. At 23-17 Bailado called another time out. Again Pima matched point- for-point, but Thatcher reached 25 before Pima could cut into the lead, 25-19.
In the second game, as the crowds in the gym continued to grow, they were thrilled to a back and forth battle that saw the score tied up eight times with the last knotted score coming at 14.
Readers Survey
As our valued readers, we want to hear from you. Please take a moment to fill out the survey below. - Thank you, Eastern Arizona Courier
The Lady Eagles, with help of a service ace by junior Marley Motes, sent on 6-1 scoring run that was stopped by a Pima time out at 20-5.
The break in the action must have been just what the Roughriders needed as they answered with a five -1 scoring run of their own, closing to 21-20.
THS added the four points need to 25 and Pima could only add one more point, 25-21.
The Riders were not going to be swept in their own gym and got up 7-4 before Thatcher could tie things up at 7. This game saw the scored tied seven times. At 9-9 Pima, with howling support for the local fans, found themselves up 19-12. PHS added the six point needed to reach 25 and Thatcher could only add five more points, 25-20.
Having forced the game four, the teams were tied up four times in the early going.
Leading 14-12, senior Eagle Laney Morris went to the service line with ball in hand. Laney would hold her serve until 23-13 when the Roughriders broke through and scored. During that scoring run three hard hit spikes by Olivia Lunt aided the Eagles to the magic mark of 25 while Pima could only add one more points, 25-14.
Thatcher start region play Tuesday night by hosting Region 3A South Central foe San Tan Foothills. The Roughriders host Benson Tuesday night.