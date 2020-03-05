PHOENIX—Marleigh Nicholas made her only basket of the game with 36 seconds left, but that shot came after the third-seeded Thatcher Lady Eagles rallied from five down against the top-seeded Camp Verde Cowgirls (29-3).
Nicholas’ basket lifted the Lady Eagles to their second championship in four years and eighth overall with a 51-50 victory after holding off the Cowgirls at Arizona Veteran’s Coliseum.
“It’s crazy, we were down five and I wasn’t sure if we were gonna’ make it back,” said Thatcher head coach Dennis Griffin. “It was a fun and exciting game. I’m proud and excited for my team.”
The championship tilt was evenly matched throughout as both teams had answers for each play. The teams started the game trading baskets before Thatcher’s Olivia Lunt and Cassidy Wakefield scored to open up an 11-6 lead.
Lunt scored again from the baseline with 2:49 left in the first quarter before the Cowgirls ended the quarter on a run, closing to within 13-12.
The two teams continued to battle back and forth in the second quarter. Thatcher opened up a five-point lead on a three-point basket from Taya Baldwin. Camp Verde fought back on a drive by Tanna Decker and back-to-back baskets from Jacy Finley, the last a three-pointer, to take a 22-20 lead.
A Cowgirl three-pointer from Amanda Lozanilla broke a tie at 22, but Thatcher’s Baldwin and Wakefield scored in the final minute to give the Lady Eagles a 26-25 halftime lead.
Camp Verde started the second half feeding the ball inside to the 6’4” Finley. She helped the Cowgirls take an early lead. but Thatcher responded with their own offensive push.
With 4:55 left in the third quarter, Wakefield found Ashlyn Thompson down low for a basket and the lead, 32-31. The teams kept trading baskets throughout the third quarter, with no team able to take control. Wakefield scored for a three-point lead, but Camp Verde’s Anna Peterson and Lozanilla drilled two triples for a 41-38 lead heading into the final quarter.
Mia Carter opened the fourth quarter with a basket inside. Wakefield’s jumper gave Thatcher a 42-41 lead early in the fourth quarter. Camp Verde then went on a 6-0 run to open up a 47-42 lead with 4:38 left.
Up 48-44, Camp Verde received a major blow when senior leader Decker was whistled for her fifth foul, putting Thatcher in the bonus. Wakefield hit the ensuing free throws and Thatcher tied the game on a pair of Baldwin free throws with 1:12 left in the game, setting up Nicholas’ big-time shot.
After Thatcher took the lead, Camp Verde called a timeout with 21 seconds left to set up a play for Shelly Warfield, who drove to the basket but missed.
Baldwin was fouled quickly and hit the first of two free throws for a 51-48 lead. With 4.5 seconds left, Camp Verde set up their last shot at tying the game. With no open look at a three-pointer, Finley scored inside at the buzzer.
Wakefield led the Lady Eagles with a team-high 19 points, while Baldwin chipped in 12. Finley scored a game-high 24 points and pulled down 17 rebounds.
“Amazing,” said Wakefield at the end of the game. “I still can’t believe that we finally did it. We just needed to focus because we knew we could win.”
Thatcher finished the season 28-4 and loses just one senior but defending their title will be challenging, with reclassification moving the Lady Eagles to Class 3A next season.