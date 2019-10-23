THATCHER — The #2 Thatcher Eagles volleyball team remained undefeated at home with a three-set sweep over the visiting Glendale Prep Academy Griffins, 25-18, 25-14, 25-15.
The Eagles are now 8-0 at home and remain perfect in Eastern Conference play.
“I think tonight we were just kind of tired from the long bus ride, and we know that we could have won; it’s just that we seemed kind of out of it,” said GPA’s Nicole Kao.
The Lady Eagles got an early 3-point lead in the opening set but knew they had to stay on their A game with a talented team that wouldn’t go away.
Exchanging a few lead changes and trading points back and forth, the Eagles found their rhythm and scored 4 straight points to take the first set.
Both teams traded early leads in the second set, making it anyone’s game. With players sacrificing their bodies for low digs and diving on the court, the Eagles showed they wanted it more.
After a pair of kills from Cassidy Wakefield and Taya Baldwin, Thatcher posted two more to gain a 5-point lead. Glendale Prep Academy closed the gap to a 1-point lead late in the set. Thatcher scored 4 straight points with Dallys Casillas aces that gave a second-set win to take a 2-0 lead.
Before the start of the third set, the Lady Eagles and the student section sang along together to “Sweet Caroline,” giving the Eagles momentum going into the final set.
The Eagles’ Laney Morris set the tempo with three straight aces and two kills. Thatcher had a pair of 4-0 third-set runs to seal the deal.
“Tonight’s win was due to our energy and just working on getting better each game and just preparing for the state tournament,” said Thatcher junior Maci Lopeman.