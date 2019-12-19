Thatcher repeats as EAC holiday tourney champs

THATCHER — The defending Eastern Arizona College Boys Holiday Tournament champion Thatcher Eagles came into the tournament as the No. 4 seed, and shocked the No. 1 and No. 2 seed to retain their crown.
Thatcher beat Fort Thomas, 62-50, making the Eagles the 57th annual EAC Holiday Tournament Champions.
“Tonight, it just came down to executing, we had freshmen step up and we had a great coaching plan and everyone just executed and we just did what we were supposed to,” said Thatcher’s Collin Thompson.
Thompson had 13 points in the game.
Both teams were evenly matched right up before the game started, but after the whistle blew, the Eagles were flying past the Apaches, going on a 14-2 run. The Eagles could do no wrong, hitting open jump shot, getting offensive rebounds, and holding the high scoring Apaches offense to just 2 points.
The Eagles’ Michael Greer hit two early 3-point shots and dug an ever-deeper hole for the Apaches to climb out of in the early first half.
Greer finished with 14 points as well as being awarded the MVP of the tournament.
The Apaches struggled early on, missing open shot opportunities and just shooting ice cold from the 3-point line. With two minutes into the second quarter, the Apaches’ Cameron Anderson hit a 3-pointer, giving them their first points in more than nine minutes of basketball.
With Thatcher out playing and out hustling Fort Thomas, it looked to be a smooth sailing game for Thatcher as the Eagles went into halftime up, 28-12.
To start the second half, the Apaches put it into another gear, forcing the Eagles to turn over the ball and score on transition. The Apaches went on a 10-4 run. After Fort Thomas started to get their rhythm, they went to their center Latrell Titla, who scored 6 straight points and had two big-time blocks, helping Fort Thomas rally back from being 18 points down to just 5 back.
In the early fourth quarter, both teams exchanged a few baskets and turned the ball over as well. Fort Thomas made the game interesting, but Thatcher kept its cool and hammered home the victory.
“During halftime, my teammates and I were giving each other motivation and kept our head’s up going into the second half. We seemed to get it together but just fell short,” said Fort Thomas’ Skylar Kindelay.
Early in the day, six other teams played in the final round of the tournament.
No. 8 St. David beat No. 7 Willcox, 73-44, for seventh place; No. 1 Pima took down No. 3 Saffordm 51-31m for third place; and No. 5 Duncan held off No. 6 Morenci for fifth place.