THATCHER — Caleb Scarlett, a recent graduate of Thatcher High School, signed a letter of intent to attend Park University in Gilbert on a golf scholarship.
Scarlett started playing golf at the age of 14 after he attended a golf summer camp taught by coach Dale Holladay.
Scarlett was a member of the varsity golf team at Thatcher High School all four years and placed fourth at the state golf tournament in both his junior and senior years.
Scarlett was also a member of the Southern Arizona Junior Golf Association and was Player of the Year for boys age 15-18 in 2018.