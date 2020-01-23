THATCHER — Thatcher High School football players Brik Skousen and Collin Thompson were named to the 2A All-Conference first team.
Skousen earned the honor for his play at linebacker, while Thompson was tapped for his play at defensive lineman.
Bretton Dodge was named All-Conference second team as a punt returner.
In the 2A Black Region, All-Region first team honors went to: Thompson (linebacker), Skousen (linebacker), Dodge (punt returner) and Michael McBride (running back).
All-Region second team was James Shumway (linebacker), Graeson Schreck (offensive lineman), Ammon Curtis (place kicker), Mark Wren (quarterback) and Spencer Stevens.
Honorable mentions went to Gavin Bryce, Curtis, Mason Lee and Kyle O’Donnal.