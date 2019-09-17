THATCHER -- Thatcher hosted Bisbee volleyball on Tuesday in a decisive match that left the Lady Pumas scrambling to keep up with the Lady Eagles, who won 3-0 (25-6, 25-4, 25-14)
Bisbee head coach Joni Giacomino said, “ I have a very young team. I was waiting for this because Thatcher is the hardest team we play. I wanted the power. My girls needed to see what that’s like. I appreciate coming and playing Thatcher. They are a good team. I’m happy. My girls had their moments. For the most part I was happy with their blocking and some of the hitting. Our setting was better. It’s coming along a lot better.”
Thatcher made quick work of Bisbee in the first two matches, going on a 16-point rally and three aces in game one, and an eight-point rally in game two with a mix of good defense, strong offense, and consistent serving in game two.
Starters and the libero rested while younger players clocked in some valuable court time in game three. Bisbee made a modest comeback from a twelve-point deficit with a seven-point rally of their own, but the younger Eagles put the game away on a four-point rally and a handful of aces to win the game, set and match.
Thatcher head coach Kim Orr said, “I was hoping our girls would work on making themselves better, working on little things. They matter. They did well. I’m proud of them and pleased with the outcome.”
Taya Baldwin led in kills for the night with nine, and Mikaela Jorgensen was right behind her with eight. Laney Morris led in aces with five.
Thatcher’s Maci Lopeman said, “I think we played up to our level. We didn’t ever go down. We stuck with our game and we pushed through it.”
Thatcher (2-0 conference, 5-0 overall) played Tombstone on Sep. 19 and competed in the Snowflake Volleyball Invitational Tournament on Sep. 20. They host Willcox on Sep. 24 at 6:00 p.m.