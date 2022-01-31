Purchase Access

Saturday, January 28. the girls soccer team defeated Coolidge 8-0.

The girls improved to 7-6 with the win.

Thatcher’s boys defeated Coolidge 2-1.

With the win, the boys improved to 14-3-1 this season and are currently second in the 3A rankings.

The soccer teams returned to the pitch on Tuesday when Thatcher traveled to Eastmark High to take on the Firebirds, after the paper went to press.

The boys basketball team defeated the American Leadership Academy-Ironwood 57-54 on Friday.

ALA-Ironwood jumped out to an early double-digit lead, holding a 16-5 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

Thatcher cut the lead to single digits in the second quarter as the Warriors led the Eagles 30-21 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Thatcher outscored the Warriors 18-11 and narrowed the deficit to 41-39 heading into the fourth.

The Eagles then outscored ALA-Ironwood 18-13 to hold on for a 57-54 win.

With the win, the Eagles improve to 18-4 this season and are currently ranked 11 in the state.

Thatcher’s girls basketball team team defeated ALA-Ironwood 59-29 on Friday.

“We were a lot bigger than them so we could use our size to our advantage,” Thatcher coach Dennis Griffin said.

The Eagles girls improve to 16-5 with the win and are 6-0 in the 3A South, good for first.

“We have emphasized mental toughness and remaining focused in practice,” Griffin said. “No matter what happens, we want to continue playing hard and staying positive throughout the game.”

The Eagles girls are currently ranked second in the state.

